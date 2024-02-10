Swiss-EU Parliamentary Exchange Group Meets In Bern

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A majority of participants at the exchange were however in favour of opening negotiations as soon as possible, the Swiss parliamentary services announced on Friday evening.

It is in the common interest of Switzerland and the EU to establish relations on a new basis, the services said.

However, Swiss critics point out that the obligation to adopt European law on a dynamic basis and the subordination to EU jurisdiction violate Switzerland's independence. They also say the democratic rights of the Swiss people would not be respected by a new deal.

The Swiss delegation had invited various interest groups, such as the business federation economiesuisse, the Swiss Trade Union Federation and the Conference of Cantonal Governments to give an overview of the issues facing domestic policy as a result of Swiss-EU relations.

Topics relating to wage protection, the dispute settlement mechanism, immigration and a future agreement on electricity were discussed.