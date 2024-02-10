Defense Minister Umerov Believes In New General Staff Chief's“Experience And Strength”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, congratulated the new Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Anatoliy Barhylevych, on his appointment.

That's according to the ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.



“I believe in the experience and strength of Major General Barhylevych. This is major responsibility before the country,” he said.

Umerov emphasized that for his part, he would make every effort to promote the efforts of the newly-appointed chief of the General Staff.

At the same time, he expressed gratitude for Lieutenant General Serhiy Shaptala, who had headed the General Staff throughout "these difficult years".

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine appointed Anatoliy Barhylevych Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, replacing Serhiy Shaptala.