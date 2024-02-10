Ukraine's First Deputy Defense Minister Dismissed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers, at a meeting on Saturday, dismissed Oleksandr Pavliuk from the post of First Deputy Minister of Defense.

The government envoy in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk , reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Oleksandr Pavliuk was dismissed from the post of First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine in connection with his transfer to another position," Melnychuk said.

According to some media reports, Pavliuk may become a new commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces to replace Oleksandr Syrskyi, recently appointed Commander-in-Chief.

The Ground Forces commander is appointed by the president on the motion of the Ministry of Defense.

As reported earlier, on February 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Anatoliy Barhylevych Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Photo: Ministry of Defense