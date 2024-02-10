In Avdiivka Sector, Russians Seek To Seal Control Of Supply Routes - General Tarnavsky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion troops are focusing their main efforts on the Avdiivka sector but Ukraine's defense forces give an adequate rebuff to these efforts.

That's according to General Oleksandr Tarnavsky , Commander of the Tavria Grouping of Troops, who reported the news on Telegram, as seen by Ukrinform.

"In the Tavria operational zone, the enemy is now focusing its major efforts in the Avdiivka direction. The aggressor's plan is clear: they first seek to establish control of our supply routes on the northern flank," the commander said.

"However, we offer an adequate response to the enemy's moves. We're strengthening our blocking lines, putting up additional fire positions, and pulling up fresh and effective forces. Supplies keep flowing in," he added.

According to Tarnavskyi, "throughout our operational zone over the past day, the enemy has conducted 17 airstrikes, ran 57 assault missions, and launched 599 artillery strikes."

Russia's death toll in the area in the past 24 hours amounted to 361. Ukraine's defenders also destroyed 13 units of military equipment, including two tanks, an armored fighting vehicle, an artillery system, six military trucks, and three units of specialized equipment.

Also, the Ukrainian defense forces destroyed two ammunition depots and intercepted 145 UAVs of various types.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Tavria operational zone saw the largest number of Russian drones being destroyed in the previous week (224).