LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll Nears 28,000 As UN Shares Plight Of Palestinians Trapped In Rafah

Doha, Qatar: Humanitarian chief at UN has highlighted the plight of Palestinians trapped in Rafah as Israel announced it plans to attack the area where over 1 million displaced people had taken refuge.

“Unthinkable suffering. They've been on the move for months, braving bombs, disease, and hunger. Where are they supposed to go? How are they supposed to stay safe?” said Martin Griffiths on X.

Meanwhile Nasser Hospital, in southern Khan Younis city, has been targeted by Israeli snipers who are shooting at every moving object killing the medical staff and the injured at hospital.

Al Jazeera reported that about 300 medical staff in the hospital are overwhelmed and exhausted, while 450 patients and wounded people are seeking medical attention inside. Furthermore, 10,000 evacuees – who cannot leave since the Israeli ground invasion started – are sheltering inside the facility it added.

[12pm Doha Time] Occupation forces arrest 14 Palestinians

Israeli forces arrested 14 Palestinians on Saturday and closed several roads in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli forces raided Beit Ummar, stormed several houses, ransacked their contents, and arrested 14 residents of the town, including two men in their fifties, while the ages of the others ranged between 23 and 35 years old.

Israeli forces also closed all entrances to the town with earthen barriers.

[11:30am Doha Time] Six-year-old Gaza girl found dead, family says, blaming Israel

A six-year-old Palestinian girl who went missing after the family's car came under fire in Gaza was found dead Saturday, the health ministry and her relatives said, accusing Israel of killing her.

The last time Hind Rajab had been seen was about two weeks ago when she was surrounded by dead relatives after becoming trapped in the vehicle as they tried to flee Gaza City as Israeli forces advanced.

"Hind and everyone else in the car is martyred," the girl's grandfather, Baha Hamada told AFP. Read more

[11am Doha Time] Palestinian martyred, 3 injured by Israeli sniper fire in Gaza's Nasser Medical Complex

A Palestinian were killed and three others were injured early Saturday as Israeli snipers opened fire on them in front of the reception gate at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, as part of the ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7.

Israeli tanks also shelled the upper floors of the Nasser Medical Complex in western Khan Yunis, causing a state of panic and fear among the displaced.

Four Palestinian refugees were killed in the shelling inside the Nasser Medical Complex courtyard.

[10:30am Doha Time] Nasser Hospital Doctor says situation 'very dangerous' due to fighting

A surgeon at Nasser Hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis has described the“very dangerous” situation at the medical complex, with staff unable to move between buildings due to fighting.

“We can't move from one building to one building,” Ahmed Moghrabi, a plastic surgeon, said in a video posted to Instagram on Friday.“It's very dangerous.”

Gunfire can be heard outside the hospital in the footage, while the area outside the facility appears deserted apart from uncollected rubbish and stray cats.



[10am Doha Time] Canada warns Israel of 'devastating impact' of planned offensive in Rafah

In a rare rebuke to Israel, Canada's foreign minister has warned that its planned offensive in Rafah would be devastating for innocent people.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of an Israeli military operation in Rafah. It would have devastating impact, putting the lives of Palestinians and foreign nationals, including [Canadians], seeking refuge in grave danger and making the vital delivery of humanitarian aid dangerous,” Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement on X.

“We continue our call for the protection of civilians, for the release of hostages, for urgent efforts toward a sustainable ceasefire and for increased humanitarian aid.”