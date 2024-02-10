No Russian Cruise Missile Carriers Off Crimea Coast Saturday Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 08:00 Saturday, February 10, Russia keeps four warships on combat duty in the Black Sea with no missile launchers among them.

That's according to the Ukrainian Navy , Ukrinform reports.

There is another enemy warship in the Sea of Azov, the report notes, adding that it carries no missiles.

There are two Russian navy vessels in the Mediterranean, including a Kalibr carrier with a total salvo of up to eight missiles.

According to Ukrinform, referring to the press officer of Operational Command South, Natalia Humeniuk, the infrastructure for servicing missile launchers is located in occupied Crimea's Sevastopol and no alternatives for such servicing have yet been established in Novorossiysk, where missile launchers are now mainly based.