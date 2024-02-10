               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kazakhstan's SCAT To Unfreeze Flights Between Astana And Georgian Batumi


2/10/2024 2:12:50 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 10. Kazakhstan's airline SCAT will resume flights between Astana (Kazakhstan) and Batumi (Georgia), Trend reports.

According to the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Transport, flights are planned to resume from June 8 this year.

Flights on the route Astana - Batumi will be operated with a frequency of 2 times per week.

Thus, flights will be operated on Tuesdays and Thursdays on Boeing 737 aircraft.

In addition to this, it is expected that from July this year, the frequency of flights will be increased to three times a week.

