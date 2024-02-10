Pamela Anderson: Always Felt Like There's A Little Monster Inside Of Me

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 10 (IANS) Actress Pamela Anderson has claimed that the public's perception of her doesn't really chime with reality.

"I've always felt like there's a little monster inside of me that I need to get out, I need to share," Pamela, who became a sex symbol on the back of her 'Baywatch' fame, told Allure when reflecting on her personal journey.

"I've been trying and I've begun to feel closest to it ... and it's peeling back everything and trying to remember what my original thoughts are ... It's not just about makeup, taking off the mask, but it's about why am I here, what's my purpose, why do I resonate with people, can I help in any way?"

She said was "painfully shy" during her younger years, reports aceshowbiz.

Asked if she has a name for the "little monster," the actress replied: "Little Pamela Anderson that's always been very mischievous and creative and lived in her imagination. (That feeling) it's just volcanic. I was painfully shy ... I wouldn't (even) wear a bathing suit ... I knew I had to jump off a bridge to get to ... (release it)."

The actress appeared makeup-free at Paris Fashion Week in 2023. She has now revealed her motivation for her makeup-free look, insisting she wasn't making a "political statement."

The Hollywood star said: "I did that for myself. It wasn't to make a political statement, I just wanted to have my little weird face sticking out of the top of those great clothes ... why am I playing the game?"

--IANS

dc/kvd