Qatar Airways Unveils Summer Flights To Tashkent

Doha-based oneworld member Qatar Airways has confirmed the latest addition to its summer schedule, launching four weekly flights to Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, starting 2 June.

The carrier will deploy an Airbus A320 on the route, with 12 business class and 132 economy class seats.

Tashkent is located at the heart of Central Asia, a region known for its rich history and diverse cultures shared with the neighbouring countries of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The destination is the second city served by the national carrier of the State of Qatar in the Central Asian market following Almaty, Kazakhstan.

“The launch of the new route to Tashkent is a testament to our commitment to continuously growing our network and expanding to new corners of the world. Tashkent provides our passengers travelling from Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas, with the opportunity to visit Uzbekistan and the Central Asian region, and explore the cultural wonders these destinations offer,” said Qatar Airways chief commercial officer, Thierry Antinori.

The airline executive added:“Uzbekistan offers a unique travel experience with its historical sites, stunning architecture and vibrant cultural experiences. Famous for its historical cities of Samarkand and Bukhara, travellers can explore and marvel at the Uzbek landscapes.

This beautiful destination offers an authentic taste of hearty Uzbek cuisine, warm and welcoming local hospitality, and a unique blend of modern and traditional experiences.”

