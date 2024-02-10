New Year Calendar 'Women Is Power' Designed By Delhi Fashion Club Unveiled By Sandeep Marwah

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India, January 26, 2024: A striking new calendar designed by the esteemed Delhi Fashion Club was unveiled with great fanfare as Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, extended his honor and privilege to release the meticulously crafted calendar titled 'Women Is Power.'



In a ceremony marked by elegance and appreciation, Dr. Sandeep Marwah commended the dedication and creativity invested in the design, production, and dissemination of the calendar. ï¿1⁄2I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Harshit Dhingaun, the Director of the Delhi Fashion Club, for his exceptional vision in conceptualizing this calendar,ï¿1⁄2 remarked Dr. Marwah.



The calendar, aptly themed ï¿1⁄2Women Is Power,ï¿1⁄2 pays homage to the strength, resilience, and influence of women in society. Dr. Marwah expressed his admiration for the theme, acknowledging the profound impact of womenï¿1⁄2s empowerment on shaping a better tomorrow.



Accompanying Dr. Marwah at the unveiling were distinguished guests Means Malotra and Priyanka Rajpal, both prominent women leaders and influencers in their respective fields. Their presence added to the significance of the occasion, underscoring the importance of recognizing and celebrating the contributions of women to society.



Reflecting on the essence of time and the symbolism of a calendar, Dr. Marwah imparted words of wisdom, stating, ï¿1⁄2Calendar teaches you to Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning. I hope you realize that every day is a fresh start for you.ï¿1⁄2



The unveiling of the ï¿1⁄2Women Is Powerï¿1⁄2 calendar stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of empowerment and the celebration of womanhood. It serves as a reminder of the invaluable role that women play in shaping our world and inspires individuals to embrace the ethos of equality and respect. The event was supported by IWFF- International Womenï¿1⁄2s Film Forum.



