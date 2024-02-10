(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Convenes Young Leaders and High-Level Experts from Around the World in Second Annual Roundtable









The second edition of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Roundtable served as a platform for the award's honorees and judging committee members to engage with the future generation of leaders on how best to overcome human fraternity challenges in communities around the world. 2024 honorees – Indonesian organizations Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah, world-renowned cardiac surgeon Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, and grassroots leader Sister Nelly Leon Correa – shared their insights on advancing the values of human fraternity.



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 08 February 2024: The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity hosted its second annual roundtable on Tuesday with high-level experts from various fields and youth leaders from around the world to discuss advancing human fraternity at all levels of society.

The event – held one day after the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2024 ceremony - featured past and present award honorees, current and former members of the judging committee, and dozens of university students for discussions focusing on the role of the next generation of leaders in the promotion of human fraternity.



The high-level experts hailed from 17 countries - Argentina, Bulgaria, Central African Republic, Chile, Costa Rica, Egypt, France, Haiti, Indonesia, Italy, Kenya, Morocco, Senegal, Spain, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States – while the youth leaders represented 8 countries, namely East Timor, Egypt, India, Italy, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Zimbabwe.

Taking place in Abu Dhabi, the roundtable served as a dynamic platform for intergenerational and intercultural dialogue, exchange of ideas, and exploration of collaboration among participants.



World-renowned cardiac surgeon and 2024 honoree Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub said:“Working with young people ensures that the work I do is infinite and lasts for decades as it is passed on. It is essential to pass down what we have learned to those who will carry the torch forward.”



His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of the Abrahamic Family House, said:“Each person holds the power to inspire people and the land that we are all standing on right now is a land that has connected East, West, North, and South for millennia. The UAE has been a blueprint for cultural collaboration and appreciation of diversity, celebrating everyone's background equally. We believe in the power of culture and education for it is the backbone of any forward-thinking society.”

Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam said:“The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is more than an award - it is a pledge to foster continuous dialogue that advocates for peaceful coexistence. This second edition of the roundtable furthers our belief that young people have the power to build a future built on the values of human fraternity, as showcased by the work of our past and present honorees who are exceptional examples of inspiring young people to make the world a better place.”

Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan Mayufis said:“My main message today is one of hope to the young people. You can transform reality if you bring forth the best in people - and by doing the right thing. That is the message of human fraternity.”

Key topics explored during the discussion included the importance of integrating human fraternity values into educational system and examining the world's trajectory through the lens of the next generation. Past honorees of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity – including 2023 co-honoree Shamsa Abubakar Fadhil, 2022 co-honoree H.E. Michle Pierre-Louis of FOKAL, and 2021 co-honoree Latifa Ibn Ziaten - offered testimonies of success on how their efforts have transformed the lives of young people around the world.

The emerging leaders at the roundtable expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to hear insights from global experts.

Aisha Alyassi from the United Arab Emirates, a student at King's College London, said:“Through the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, for the first time, I have seen diversity be celebrated as a strength, one which unites us for the better. Diversity should always be celebrated because where there is no diversity, there is no room for human fraternity to blossom.”



Renee Mutare from Zimbabwe, a student at Georgetown University, said:“As a young, black, African woman, I often see that decisions are made on my behalf, but I sense change coming. I am extremely delighted to see women - those who look and speak like me - holding prestigious positions at a gathering like this, to discuss the role of youth in promoting human fraternity.”