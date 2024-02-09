Russians Shell Nikopol District With Artillery, Drones, And There Destructions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the Russian army fired several times at the communities of Nikopol district in the Dnipro region.

The head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak wrote about this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Several times during the day, the Nikopol district was under enemy fire. The aggressor fired at Nikopol itself, Marhanetska, and Pokrovska communities. They used artillery and kamikaze drones," wrote the head of the RMA.

According to him, five private houses, an outbuilding, a greenhouse and a power line were damaged. People were not injured.

Earlier it was reported that on Thursday evening the enemy attacked Nikopol district with heavy artillery. One of the villages of Marhanets community came under fire.