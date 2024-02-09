Russians Shell Nikopol District With Artillery, Drones, And There Destructions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the Russian army fired several times at the communities of Nikopol district in the Dnipro region.
The head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak wrote about this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Several times during the day, the Nikopol district was under enemy fire. The aggressor fired at Nikopol itself, Marhanetska, and Pokrovska communities. They used artillery and kamikaze drones," wrote the head of the RMA.
Read also:
Deputy mayor's car shot at in Nikopol
According to him, five private houses, an outbuilding, a greenhouse and a power line were damaged. People were not injured.
Earlier it was reported that on Thursday evening the enemy attacked Nikopol district with heavy artillery. One of the villages of Marhanets community came under fire.
MENAFN09022024000193011044ID1107834673
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.