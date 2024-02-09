President Appoints Barhylevych As New Chief Of General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the appointment of Anatolii Barhylevych as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Serhii Shaptal.

The President said this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reported.

“Today, I held meetings with the command of our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Here are the results of the meetings: first, I replaced the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I thank Lieutenant General Serhiy Shaptala for his service during these two years of war. Upon the proposal of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, I appointed Major General Anatoliy Barhylyevych as the new Chief of the General Staff. An experienced individual, he understands the tasks of this war and Ukrainian goals”, Zelensky said.

He added that today Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi identified candidates for deputies, and I will sign the corresponding decrees.

“Deputies for the Chief of the General Staff have also been determined. All the guys are battle-hardened, professional, each with a clear understanding of the front line and the real needs of Ukrainian soldiers”, Zelensky said.

It is also crucial that the Commander-in-Chief, along with the Defense Minister, held talks with partners – Germany, France, and the United States. I know that everything is being meticulously addressed: supplies, filling deficits, ammunition, weapons.

Anatolii Barhylevych was the Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since October 19, 2023.

As reported, on February 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.