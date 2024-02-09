War Update: 91 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ninety-one combat engagements were recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, with Ukrainian forces repelling 27 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its evening war update published on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult. Throughout the day, 91 combat engagements were recorded. In total, the enemy carried out 49 air strikes and 52 attacks using multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, there are wounded among the civilian population. Apartment blocks, private buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the post said.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian aircraft struck five areas of concentration of enemy troops, weapons and military hardware.

Ukrainian rocket forces hit two areas of concentration of enemy troops, weapons and military equipment, two command posts, and two ammunition depots.