California State Assemblymember Jim Wood Endorses Rusty Hicks For State Assembly (AD-2)

- Assemblymember Jim WoodARCATA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Assemblymember Jim Wood, who has served the people of the 2nd Assembly District since 2014, endorsed Rusty Hicks and expressed his confidence in Hicks' ability to continue the vital work of representing the diverse needs and interests of the district.“I love my job as your State Assemblymember, and together we've made progress on the challenges in our region and our State. After careful consideration, I've decided to endorse Rusty Hicks to succeed me in the March 5th Primary Election,” said Assemblymember Jim Wood.“He has the proven leadership skills and integrity we can count on to stand up for our communities and the working families that keep the North Coast moving. Rusty's experience as an classroom educator, union leader, military veteran, grassroots organizer, and as the Chair of the California Democratic Party show that he brings people together to get things done – and that's what we need during these turbulent times. I'm proud to endorse Rusty Hicks, and urge you to join me, along with the firefighters, nurses, and working people across the North Coast in supporting him.”"I am honored and humbled to receive the endorsement of Assemblymember Jim Wood. His unwavering dedication to representing every North Coast community has set a high bar - one I will do my best to live up to. Together, we will work tirelessly to address the pressing challenges facing the 2nd Assembly District and fight for a North Coast that works for all of us," said Rusty Hicks.Hicks is a labor leader and organizer, classroom educator and military veteran with a proven track record of delivering real results for real people. Growing up, Rusty learned firsthand the values of hard work, service and sacrifice - working class values that inform his work today. At 14-years old, Rusty attended his father's graduation when he earned a high school diploma while incarcerated. This moment had a profound impact on them both.Nearly 30 years later, Rusty serves as an Associate Professor at College of the Redwoods and teaches American Government to incarcerated students at Pelican Bay State Prison. Each week, he brings more than 20 years of first-hand experience to the classroom to share the story of our Nation's founding, and the many challenges and opportunities we face. This work informs Rusty's belief in the power of a second chance and a quality education for all.Assemblymember Jim Wood joins former Assemblymember Patty Berg and former Assemblymember Wesley Chesbro - all three of the most recent Assemblymembers to represent the North Coast for the last 20 years in the State Assembly - in endorsing Hicks. Click here to view the complete endorsement list.

