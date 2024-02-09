Azerbaijan's Hajigabul Industrial District Sees Surge In Manufacturing Value

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Back in 2023,
Azerbaijan's Hajigabul Industrial District produced items worth
approximately 118 million manat ($69.4 million), three times more
than in 2022 (38 million manat or $22.3 million), Trend reports.
According to the Economic Zones Development Agency of the
Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the overall production value of
the industrial district has surpassed 162 million manat ($95.29
million).
Entrepreneurs have put 45.6 million manat ($26.8 million) into
the Hajigabul Industrial District.
In addition to existing projects, 119 million manat ($70
million) is planned for investment.
To be specific, 14 commercial entities with a total investment
of 164.5 million manat ($96.7 million) were registered as
residents; nine of them commenced operations, and more than 220
permanent jobs were created.
This industrial area was built to encourage the activities of
micro, small, and medium-sized industrial entrepreneurs, to assure
the long-term development of the non-oil sector, and to increase
employment in the production sector.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107833221
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.