US Continues To Provide Ukraine With Air Defense Weapons - Pentagon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States continues to supply missiles for Ukraine's air defense system despite a funding shortfall.

This was stated at a briefing on Thursday by Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder, Ukrinform reported.

“There are certain capabilities that were contracted under USAI, which does include some air defense capabilities. We'll also continue to work very closely with allies and partners in terms of identifying Ukraine's needs and then working with them to help facilitate that process”, said Ryder.

US has enough funds for now to continue training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Asked whether U.S. air defense missiles were still being supplied to Ukraine, he said that it was "these and other capabilities" that were announced under the USAI program.

As reported, the US National Guard currently has enough funds to complete the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, even though the United States is running out of funds to send aid to Kyiv, said the head of the US National Guard, General Dan Hokanson.