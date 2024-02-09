Qatar And Jordan Compete For Victory In Pure Arab Final Of AFC

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Saud Al-Ajmi

DOHA, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- The national football teams of Qatar and Jordan will clash tomorrow, Saturday, in a pure Arab final to decide the champion of the Asian Cup (AFC) being hosted in Doha.

Asian football fans are eagerly focusing on Lusail Stadium for the upcoming clash between the host and defending champion, the Qatari national team, and their Jordanian counterparts, who are making their first-ever appearance in the Asian Cup final.

Qatar, led by Spanish coach Marquez Lopez, aims to make history by securing their second consecutive title after a remarkable 3-2 victory over the Iranian team last Wednesday.

The Jordanian team, coached by Moroccan Hussein Amotta, is eager to make history by appearing in the final for the first time in the Asian Cup, after defeating South Korea, the tournament's notable contender, with a 2-0 victory in the semi-finals.

This Arab final is the third in the history of the AFC, with the first one between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in 1996 and the second between Saudi Arabia and Iraq in 2007.

Qatar is hosting the Asian Cup for the third time after 1988 and 2011. The 18th edition of the AFC kicked off on January 12, and its competitions will conclude at the Lusail Stadium tomorrow, Saturday. (end)

