Member Of House Of Reps. Of Brazil's Federal Congress Congrats President Ilham Aliyev

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Deputy of the House of Representatives of the Brazilian Federal Congress, co-chairman of the Brazil-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Claudio Cajado sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential elections, Trend reports.

