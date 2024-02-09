Study Shows Ketamine Acts Against TRD Within Four Hours

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Researchers from Sorbonne University have found that ketamine can reduce depression symptoms in patients with

treatment-resistant depression

(TRD) just four hours after infusion. Compared to healthy controls, patients with TRD reported feeling more optimistic a few hours after ketamine infusion, indicating that the psychedelic may have potent and fast-acting mental health benefits.

Prior studies have suggested that ketamine can alleviate depressive symptom and reduce suicidal thoughts in some people, but this recent study sought to...

Read More>>

About PsychedelicNewsWire

PsychedelicNewsWire

(“PNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on all aspects of psychedelics and the latest developments and advances in the psychedelics sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, PNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, PNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. PNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from PsychedelicNewsWire, text“Groovy” to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the PsychedelicNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by PNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

PsychedelicNewsWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

PsychedelicNewsWire is powered by

IBN