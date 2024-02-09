10Th Edition Of DFI's Qumra To Host Over 200 Global Film Industry Professionals

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 10th edition of Qumra, the Doha Film Institute's (DFI) annual talent incubator for Arab and international cinema, will welcome over 200 film industry professionals representing all aspects of the entire life cycle of film production and exhibition to mentor emerging talent and provide invaluable guidance to take their films to the next level of success.

This year's mentorship for Qumra filmmakers will be extended beyond in-person meetings from March 1 to 6 to include online sessions from March 9 to 11, further expanding access to the invaluable expertise of industry gurus that will guarantee the success of their projects.

The industry professionals attending Qumra 2024 come from 41 different countries this year – the most to date. Many of the acclaimed film directors, producers, film festival directors, programmers, consultants, fund managers, sales professionals, acquisition heads, script experts, distributors, video on demand (VoD) platforms and broadcasters, and other industry leaders are return participants of Qumra, and have played a defining role in shaping the most exciting new voices in Arab and world cinema.

Qumra 2024's industry delegates include representatives from Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, India, Iran, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Mexico, Morocco, Norway, Palestine, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Senegal, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, The Netherlands, Tunisia, Turkey, UAE, United Kingdom and USA to Doha for the foremost talent incubator event of the region.

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Chief Executive Officer of the Doha Film Institute, said:“We are thankful to the generous film industry professionals around the world for the invaluable contributions they will be making at Qumra 2024 to shaping a vibrant future for Arab and world cinema. The guidance, mentorship and support provided by our guests over the past nine years has been pivotal to the global success of some of the world's most compelling filmmakers. As the region's foremost incubator hub for emerging talent, Qumra continues to play a defining role in shaping how the world sees cinema, and our industry experts are foundational in achieving this.”

Industry expert mentorship sessions are delivered in two parts: tutorials, consultations, and one-on-one meetings for projects in development; and work-in-progress screenings and feedback sessions for projects in post-production. Qumra supports the full lifecycle of the script-to-screen journey, with the inclusion of VoD and online platforms allowing filmmakers the advantage of looking beyond conventional platforms to expand their audience.