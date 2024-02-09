Precision Viticulture Market Size 2024, Share, Growth, Industry Trends And Opportunity Till 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the global precision viticulture market size is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during 2024-2032. Precision viticulture refers to the use of advanced technologies and data-driven approaches in the management of vineyards to optimize grape production and quality. It involves tools such as remote sensors, geographic information systems (GIS), global positioning systems (GPS), and drones to collect data on various aspects of the vineyard, including soil conditions, climate, vine health, and fruit development. This data is then analyzed and used to make informed decisions and implement targeted interventions in the vineyard.

Precision viticulture enables vineyard owners and managers to have a more precise understanding of their vineyard's characteristics and variability. By gathering data on factors such as soil composition, moisture levels, and vine health, vineyard managers can tailor their practices and treatments to specific areas or individual vines within the vineyard. This targeted approach allows for more efficient and effective use of resources, such as irrigation water, fertilizers, and pest control measures.