Boehringer Ingelheim And Alpha Pharma Collaborate Over Type 2 Diabetes Medicines In Saudi Arabia

Under the patronage of the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, announced today the successful transfer of manufacturing operations of one of its innovative medicines for the treatment of type 2 diabetes to Alpha Pharma in Saudi Arabia. This announcement follows Boehringer's 2023 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Investment, focusing on boosting cooperation in pharmaceutical localization and knowledge transfer to enhance the health of communities in the Kingdom. The collaboration with the leading Saudi pharmaceutical manufacturer, Alpha Pharma, aims to combat type 2 diabetes in the Kingdom and is fully aligned with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 pillars. The announcement was formalized through a signing ceremony that took place in Jeddah with the presence of key representatives from the Ministry of Investment, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and National center for Industrial development, the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, in addition to leadership figures from Alpha Pharma and Boehringer Ingelheim.





The medicine is used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes. As a research-driven company that believes in partnering for success, this collaboration reinforces Boehringer Ingelheim's commitment to patient-centricity in Saudi Arabia where it takes a holistic view of the broader therapeutic needs in the field of interconnected cardio-renal-metabolic conditions, including type 2 diabetes. The partnership between Boehringer Ingelheim and Alpha pharma underscores the crucial role of a collaborative approach in improving treatment outcomes for patients and contributing to a healthier community.





Saleh Al-Khabti, Deputy Minister of Investment Transactions at the Ministry of Investment , said,“We are pleased to witness the collabartion between Alpha Pharma and Boehringer Ingelheim, symbolizing a journey of self-sufficieny and a more diversified economy in Saudi Arabia. This localization effort aligns seamlessly with the objectives outlined in Vision 2030.” Al-Khabti added:“We recognize the vital role of such partnerships in advancing the healthcare sector and fostering continuous transformation within the Kingdom.”

Dr. Raed Al-Soweid , Vice President of the National Industrial Development Center for Drug and Biotechnology Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources , said,“The commitment demonstrated by Alpha Pharma and Boehringer Ingelheim underscores the significance of localizing healthcare production in the kingdom, contributing to the advancement of technological and pharmaceutical capabilities. This effort signifies a shared dedication to elevating manufacturing standards, ensuring excellence, and adhering to international best practices in the production of essential treatments for our communities.”

Ashraf Al Qrein, Head of the Medical Devices and Supplies Sector from the Local Content & Government Procurement Authority , said,“Today's announcement extends far beyond localized production efforts; it reflects vast potential in empowering the local healthcare ecosystem. By investing in the development of local expertise, we are able to collectively contribute to the long-term growth of the pharmaceutical sector, and more importantly, enhance our ability to meet the unique healthcare needs of the Saudi population.”

Boehringer Ingelheim's presence in Saudi Arabia dates back to the 1970s. As a research-driven company that develops breakthrough therapies to transform lives, the company is steadfast in its mission to build on its legacy and s Providing support in the field of cardio-renal-metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes.

