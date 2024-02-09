Jordan Exports announces the start of receiving membership applications for Jordan Exports Club with an exclusive set of privileges for members.

(MENAFN- Bashir Mraish Consultancy) Jordan Exports Company announced the Jordan Exports Club’s launch and the start of receiving applications to join it from Jordanian companies, factories, industrial and craft establishments. The launch of the club comes within the company's strategic plan aimed at stimulating the export sector in Jordan and enhancing its competitiveness in global markets.



Through its club activities and services, the Jordan Exports Company is committed to continuing its operations and efforts to achieve its national goals of enabling Jordanian companies to increase the competitiveness of exports in light of the current economic situation, which will contribute to achieving sustainable economic growth in the Kingdom.



The Jordan Exports Club aims to provide distinguished services to members, part of which will be completely free, and the other part includes lucrative discounts, such as: Up to 10% discount from the costs of participating in international exhibitions organized by the Jordan Exports Company, and a 5% discount from the costs of participating in external or internal trade missions, also organized by the company, and a 25% deduction from the costs of specialized studies for a specific international market that the company wishes to export to or a specific export product the company wishes to identify its export opportunities.



In addition to providing the club’s affiliated companies with a list of five potential international buyers with their contact information in the country to which they wish to export. In addition to participating in the training courses held by the Jordan Exports Company within its specialized export training program entitled (The Export Journey), and sending special invitations to club members to attend any event organized by the Jordan Exports, such as conferences, seminars, technical courses, and introductory workshops.



Companies affiliated with the Jordan Exports Club will also enjoy the freedom to view and obtain all studies specialized in export matters, e-commerce, market and product studies for free. Member companies will have the opportunity to attend the club members’ annual meeting with the aim of communicating, building cooperative relationships, networking with other companies and commercial institutions, and exchanging information and experiences. Export among themselves and communicating with international donors invited to this generous ceremony. Along with many other benefits that will be constantly developed to achieve maximum benefit for members.



In a related context, Engineer Omar Al-Qaryouti, Executive Director of the Jordan Exports Company, said: “The Jordan Exports Club’s launch reflects our permanent commitment to supporting Jordanian exporters by enabling them to achieve greater successes in global markets. The club is a positive step to build the first community of Jordanian exporters in the Kingdom. “This helps in establishing cooperative, participatory relationships among them that support the export of Jordanian products abroad, and we are excited to provide distinguished opportunities for club members that will contribute to the success of their own export projects in a way that supports the Jordanian national economy.”



It should be noted that the value of the application to join the Jordan Exports Club for one year is 300 Jordanian dinars, 550 Jordanian dinars for two years, and 750 Jordanian dinars for 3 years. The door to membership for the year 2024 is open until June 30 of the current year, noting that applications are submitted at the Jordan Exports Company located in the capital, Amman/Medina Street, or by entering the company’s website or on its electronic pages to fill out the membership application electronically.



It is noteworthy that the USAID Economic Reform Program supports the Jordan Exports through a grant and technical assistance in implementing some activities to support Jordanian exports and consolidate Jordan Exports position as a major provider of export services in Jordan.





