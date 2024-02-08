Social Development Minister, Turkish Minister Of Family, Social Services Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of social development and chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Women's Empowerment, Wafaa Bani Mustafa, and the Turkish minister of family and social services, Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas discussed on Wednesday the joint coordination efforts and collaboration opportunities in the field of social development between the two countries.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the two-day Arab High-Level Forum for Multidimensional Social Development in Doha, Qatar, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Bani Mustafa emphasised the importance of enhancing the effectiveness of preventive social services activities by directing them towards families and communities.



She stressed the significance of formulating policies to protect and enhance the family's structure and values, in addition to improving the social well-being of families.

She also highlighted the importance of policies to prevent discrimination against women, protect and enhance their social standing, activate their role in all social spheres, develop and direct social service activities for children, enhance the effectiveness of preventive protection, and involve people with disabilities in social life through social integration programmes.