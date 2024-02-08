Zaluzhnyi After Meeting With Zelensky: To Win, Everyone Must Change

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, after a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, emphasized that the tasks of 2022 are different from the current ones, so to win, everyone must change and adapt to new realities.
Ukrinform reported.
"In the first most difficult days of the Great War, we withstood a vile and powerful enemy. We survived together. Our battle continues and changes every day. The tasks of 2022 are different from the tasks of 2024. Therefore, everyone must change and adapt to the new realities as well. To win together, too," Zaluzhnyi said.
According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, he and the President had an important and serious conversation, and a decision was made to change approaches and strategy.
Zaluzhnyi thanked everyone who was with him. In particular, he expressed his gratitude to the team of the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense, as well as to the President of Ukraine.
"I am proud of everyone in the Armed Forces of Ukraine who is protecting the future of our children. All soldiers, sergeants and officers. I bow my head to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine and freedom. We remember and we will avenge them all. Ukrainians will definitely win. Glory to Ukraine!" he added.
As reported, the President met with Zaluzhnyi and thanked him for two years of defense of Ukraine.
