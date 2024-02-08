International Eurasia Press Fund Talks Results On Observation Mission In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The International
Eurasia Press Fund (IEPF) has published a statement regarding its
observation mission during Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential
election on February 7, 2024, Trend reports.
During the January 7, 2024, meeting of the Board of Trustees of
the International Eurasia Press Fund, it was decided that IEPF
would deploy 50 observers for the upcoming extraordinary
presidential election on February 7, 2024.
Umud Mirzayev, the head of the fund, highlighted that on January
19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) approved the
organization's election observation activity across Azerbaijan.
"Before the election, IEPF conducted numerous meetings with
observation mission members in Baku and other regions, along with
organizing training sessions. Moreover, IEPF collaborated with
various organizations, such as the "My Voice" Election Monitoring
Coalition, the Civil Society Monitoring Coalition, and the National
NGO Forum, which comprised local NGOs. Additionally, long-term
observers from the international corps of the OSCE Office for
Democratic Institutions and Human Rights convened meetings at both
our organization's headquarters and the Tartar regional office," he
said.
"On election day, IEPF monitored observation activities from its
headquarters in Baku and regional offices in Tartar, Fuzuli, and
Beylagan until the end of the election. Observers were present at
the opening of 38 polling stations across 22 electoral districts.
Ten observers were deployed to the liberated territories, covering
Khankendi, Shusha, Fuzuli, Khojaly, and Aghdera districts, where
they visited 19 polling stations across 7 electoral districts. In
Baku, they monitored voting in 10 constituencies, while in the
regions, they covered 14 constituencies," Mirzayev added.
"Observation missions were held in 225 polling stations across
32 constituencies nationwide. Observers closely monitored the
electoral process until the conclusion of election day, documenting
activities at the polling stations. Over 1600 photos and videos
were taken as part of the observation efforts," the fund head
said.
He highlighted a significant voter turnout, averaging between 85
and 90 percent across most polling stations. Observers' reports
underscored the transparency and fairness of the electoral process.
Adequate provisions were made for both observers and the media,
ensuring transparency throughout all procedures.
Moreover, he said that observers enjoyed unrestricted access to
the opening of polling stations, the tallying of election results,
and the counting of votes. At just one polling station, observer
positions were situated at a considerable distance from the ballot
boxes. No irregularities capable of influencing the election
outcome were identified throughout the electoral proceedings.
