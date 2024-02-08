Income From Green Energy Certificate Sales Exempt From Income Tax, Announces Government

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The law signed by
the President of Uzbekistan introduced additions and changes to
some legislative acts, Trend reports.
According to the amendments made to the Law“On the Use of
Renewable Energy Sources”, the connection of electrical energy
generated using renewable energy sources with a capacity of 300 kW
and above, to a unified electric power system is carried out only
after registration of these sources with a specially authorized
state body.
Also, in accordance with the amendments made to the Tax Code, it
is established that income from the sale of“Green Energy”
certificates of generation facilities based on the use of renewable
energy sources is not taken into account as income.
