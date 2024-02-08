               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Income From Green Energy Certificate Sales Exempt From Income Tax, Announces Government


2/8/2024 3:09:53 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The law signed by the President of Uzbekistan introduced additions and changes to some legislative acts, Trend reports.

According to the amendments made to the Law“On the Use of Renewable Energy Sources”, the connection of electrical energy generated using renewable energy sources with a capacity of 300 kW and above, to a unified electric power system is carried out only after registration of these sources with a specially authorized state body.

Also, in accordance with the amendments made to the Tax Code, it is established that income from the sale of“Green Energy” certificates of generation facilities based on the use of renewable energy sources is not taken into account as income.

