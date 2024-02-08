Motorweek’S 2024 Drivers’ Choice Awards Best Of The Year: Ford Mustang

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OWINGS MILLS, MD, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With legendary style, power, and fun, but still with everyday usability, the Ford Mustang has earned MotorWeek's 2024 Best of the Year as part of the TV series' annual Drivers' Choice Awards. Announced during a digital ceremony on February 8, the Ford Mustang wrangled the top spot in the corral of awards against the most outstanding array of vehicles in the award program's more than four-decade history.

The full slate of awards announced by MotorWeek, now in its 43rd season as TV and digital media's original automotive magazine series, reflects the enthusiasm Americans continue to have for cars. The Drivers' Choice Awards digital ceremony can be viewed at MotorWeek and on MotorWeek's YouTube channel .

While this seventh-generation Mustang is evolutionary, in its 60th-anniversary year, it remains America's original, and now the last remaining“pony” car. “Part of the Mustang's appeal has always revolved around its everyday viability, not just its muscle car performance,” says MotorWeek Host and Creator John Davis.“The 2024 Mustang pays homage to the past with design cues that keep America's favorite pony car aesthetics intact. But make no mistake, this is, in every way, a 21st-century Mustang.”

Ford says the digital cockpit is inspired by fighter jets – and with the two large customizable digital displays – believe it.

“The interior, including the standard 12 instrument cluster, is a tremendous improvement from the last iteration of Mustang – the big screens angled toward the driver, comfortable seats, and visibility all make this a driver's car,” says Davis.“This is an 'everyman's' sports car with its long hood, short rear deck, safety features, and accoutrements. It is the last, best, truly attainable American high-performance vehicle.”

Consumers can experience the improved Mustang performance at all price levels, starting with the 371-horsepower EcoBoost Coupe for around $32,515, right up to the 500-horsepower Dark Horse at just over $61,000. The 480-horsepower GT Coupe hits right around $43,000. This range of choices makes this new“pony” one of the most exciting car options available for a variety of budgets.

Matt Simpson, Ford's general manager, Enthusiast Vehicles, says“MotorWeek's recognition affirms what we are hearing from customers about the seventh-generation Mustang's advanced technology, driving dynamics, and style. And this year is just the beginning as we take Mustang around the world for customers and race teams. 2024 is more than Mustang's 60th anniversary. It's the kickoff for the next 60 years of Mustang.”

MotorWeek's editorial staff evaluates more than 150 cars, trucks, and sports utility vehicles every year. Drivers' Choice Award winners, in 12 consumer-driven categories, were chosen based on driving performance, technology, practicality, fuel efficiency, and value for the dollar.

“Our category winners this year represent a diversity, not only in vehicle choice but in pricing. Plus, as the award's name says, we love driving them” says Davis.“Prices start (on this award list) from around $29,000. More EVs are being introduced into the market, but those who prefer all internal-combustion-powered cars will see they are staying the course, with more on the way. For those uncertain about a full-on transition to EV, a lot of these vehicles come with either standard or optional hybrid powertrains. With inventories now fully stocked, it is becoming the year of personalized choice for both vehicle and price. That's great news for car buyers.”

The 2024 Drivers' Choice Award winners also appear on a special episode of MotorWeek (#4323) airing on public television stations beginning February 10. The episode can also be seen on the series' cable partner, the MAVTV Motorsports Network , starting February 18.

2024 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Awards

Best of the Year ... Ford Mustang

Drivers' Choice Awards Individual Categories

1. Best Family Car Honda Accord



2. Best Luxury Car BMW 5 Series



3. Best Sport Sedan Acura Integra*

4. Best Sport Coupe Ford Mustang



5. Best Performance Car Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

6. Best Small Utility Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV



7. Best Midsize Utility Jeep Grand Cherokee*

8. Best Large Utility Toyota Grand Highlander

9. Best Luxury Utility Porsche Cayenne

10. Best Small Truck Chevrolet Colorado

GMC Canyon

11. Best Fullsize Truck Chevrolet Silverado



12. Best EV Hyundai IONIQ 6

Kia EV9

Volkswagen ID.4**

*Denotes Repeat Winner from 2023

**Denotes Returning Winner from 2022

