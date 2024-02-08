The Fastest Ever Ice-Cream Van By A British Man Breaks The Guinness Record

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)
A British mechanic set the world Guinness record after designing the fastest electronic ice-cream van with a zooming speed of 118.964 km/h (73.921 mph).
Edd China began working on a Mercedes Sprinter in 2018 which originally ran on a diesel engine and after two years he managed to complete his project coming up with a modified electronic ice-cream van that broke the world's record in March 2020.
Reports indicate that this car can serve 90 cone of ice-cream in Brighton during the morning and can still reach London city by noon.
Edd tested the vehicle speed limit at Elvington Airfield in North Yorkshire, England achieving a limit that would have cost him a ticket if he was on a motorway.
Edd's passion for the clean environment and the ban on Ice-cream vehicles in some London areas persuaded him for creating special engine conversion kit for ice cream vans.
Edd had previously set 7 Guinness World Records which includes his travel on a fastest moving office. He also plans to create the fastest motorized shopping cart for another record breaking 70.4 mph.
ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram
MENAFN08022024000228011069ID1107828847
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.