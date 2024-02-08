Ukraine, Denmark Begin Talks On Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has started negotiations with Denmark on the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement.

That's according to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"Pursuant to the instruction of the President of Ukraine and the Head of the President's Office, Ukraine has started detailed negotiations with Denmark on the conclusion of bilateral security commitments," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian delegation was led by Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President's Office. The Danish delegation was headed by Lisbet Zilmer-Johns, State Secretary for Foreign Policy.

The negotiations began as part of the implementation of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which Denmark, together with the Nordics, was among the first countries to join.

Denmark's security commitments reaffirm the unwavering and powerful support, including military assistance, that Denmark has been providing to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian aggression.

The parties discussed the main elements of the future bilateral security commitments and agreed on a schedule for further negotiations.