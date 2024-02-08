Nickelytics Seeks Dynamic Drivers To Revolutionize Out-Of-Home Advertising In Texas

(MENAFN- GetNews) HOUSTON, TX - Nickelytics is a leading player in the innovative field of out-of-home advertising. Due to their recent growth by more than 400%, they are actively recruiting drivers in key areas of Texas. This unique opportunity transforms personal vehicles into mobile billboards, offering drivers an easy way to earn extra income while going about their daily driving routines.

Nickelytics is currently seeking commuters and rideshare/gig economy drivers who are interested in earning extra by having ads wrapped on their vehicles.

At the moment, they are looking to add more drivers throughout Texas, especially in the following communities:



- Houston, TX



- San Antonio, TX



- Dallas, TX



- Austin, TX

If you have a clean driving record, vehicle model year that's 2014 above and driving at least 30 miles a day within the above mentioned areas, this is for you!



Compensation for drivers is provided on a monthly basis, 30 days after completing the installation. Payments are made via direct deposit. Monthly payment is contingent on meeting minimum driving requirements: 30 miles per day, 150 miles per week, and 600 miles per month for the entire campaign duration.



Several common misconceptions are addressed, including the fact that Nickelytics covers 100% of the print, installation, and professional removal of vinyl wrap ads. The compensation offered is competitive based on industry standards, and on-cycle campaigns are scheduled, requiring prompt driver participation due to the lengthy production process.

For more information and to apply, visit Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas, TX: driver/ .



About Nickelytics:

Nickelytics is a forward-thinking advertising company specializing in turning everyday vehicles into eye-catching mobile billboards. With a commitment to driver satisfaction and innovative advertising solutions, Nickelytics continues to redefine out-of-home advertising in the digital age.

Media Contact

Company Name: OtterPR

Contact Person: Laura Pucker

Email: Send Email

Phone: 8136786828

Address: 320 1st Ave N

City: St. Petersburg

State: Florida

Country: United States

Website: OtterPR

