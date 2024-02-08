Aerosol Propellants Market Overview, Share, Growth, Trends, Top Key Players, Report 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Aerosol Propellants Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on aerosol propellants market share . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global aerosol cans market size reached US$ 12.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during 2024-2032.

Aerosol propellants are essential components in aerosol technology, responsible for creating the pressure necessary to dispense the product from the can. These propellants are primarily classified into liquefied gases and compressed gases, with common types including hydrocarbons (such as propane and butane), nitrous oxide, carbon dioxide, and dimethyl ether. The choice of propellant is influenced by factors such as the nature of the product, desired spray characteristics, and environmental considerations. They are acclaimed for their ability to provide an even and controlled spray, ensuring efficient product usage and consistent performance. They are integral in various industries, notably in household cleaners, personal care products, paints, and pharmaceuticals. Advancements in propellant technology focus on achieving higher efficiency while minimizing environmental impact, highlighting a commitment to innovation and sustainability in aerosol applications.

Global Aerosol Propellants Market Trends:

The global market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the escalating demand for aerosol products in personal care, particularly in emerging economies. This trend is supported by an increasing consumer inclination towards convenient and easy-to-use products. In the healthcare sector, the escalating demand for inhalers due to the prevalence of respiratory diseases is further propelling market growth. Along with this, environmental concerns are leading to significant advancements in propellant technology, with a shift towards more eco-friendly options such as hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) and compressed gases. This evolution is aligned with stringent regulatory standards aimed at reducing volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions. Apart from this, the development of innovative aerosol delivery systems in the pharmaceutical sector is contributing to the market. Furthermore, the growing investments in R&D and the adoption of sustainable practices are creating a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on type, product type and application.

Breakup by Type:



Compressed Gas Liquified Gas

Breakup by Product Type:



Hydrocarbons

Fluorocarbons

Nitrous Oxide and Carbon Dioxide

DME and Ethyl Methyl Ether Others

Breakup by Application:



Personal Care

Household

Medical

Automotive

Food and Beverage Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

