Nick Ciomei Named Engineering Technical Director At Kleinschmidt

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) e.png" width="240" height="300" alt="Nick Ciomei, P.E." style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Nick Ciomei, P.E.

Engineering professional with more than 13 years of industry experience serving clients throughout North America

- Kelly Larimer, Chief Technical Officer with KleinschmidtPITTSFIELD, MAINE, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Ciomei , P.E., as our newest Engineering Technical Director. In this pivotal role, Nick will lead the Hydrology and Hydraulics, Fisheries Engineering, and Civil Engineering sections, bringing over 13 years of engineering experience to the forefront of our operations.Nick has dedicated a decade to Kleinschmidt, specializing in dam safety and Part 12D inspections as a FERC-approved Independent Consultant. His comprehensive expertise encompasses emergency action plan exercises, Potential Failure Mode Analyses, Risk Assessments, dam safety surveillance and monitoring, and the creation of supporting technical documents. Notably, Nick has contributed to Probable Maximum Flood analyses, dam breach analyses, dam inundation mapping, and leading inspections and stability analyses for various dam types and structures. His leadership extends to designing rehabilitation and new concrete structures, such as spillways, abutments, and retaining walls."Kleinschmidt has provided me an exciting and challenging professional home for over a decade. This is an incredible opportunity to help guide an amazing group of leaders and technical experts. I look forward to utilizing my past experiences and focus on forward-thinking to give others the same pathways for growth and satisfaction I have had on this journey." Nick Ciomei, Technical Engineering Director at Kleinschmidt."We are thrilled to welcome Nick into his new role as Engineering Technical Director," says Kelly Larimer, Chief Technical Officer at Kleinschmidt, "His leadership and expertise are crucial as we continue to deliver sustainable and impactful solutions to our clients. Nick's dedication to advancing our engineering practices will help ensure we meet and exceed client expectations."Nick holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Maine, with a minor in Business. He is trained in Semi-Quantitative Risk Analysis and SPRAT Rope Access (Level I) and has specialized training in Embankment Dam Remediation and Dam Safety Evaluation. As a FERC-approved Independent Part 12D consultant, Nick brings expertise to his role, further strengthened by his licensure as a professional engineer in Maine, Hawaii, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Georgia.About Kleinschmidt:Kleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services provided to power, energy, water, and government clients. Kleinschmidt's team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics, and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to provide practical solutions for renewable energy, water, and environmental projects. For more information, visit .

