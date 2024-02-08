Arab Media Highlight Azerbaijan's Extraordinary Presidential Election (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The voting
process in Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election
captured spotlight in Arab media, Trend reports.
SANA (Syria), IRA (Libya), MENA (Egypt) news agencies along with
Al-Ahram, Dustour, Al-Qahera (Egypt) and Shurug (Algeria)
newspapers, Al Khalid and Gulf365 (UAE) portals, have published
news and prepared reports on the voting in Baku, and regions of
Azerbaijan.
The media drew Arab public attention to high civic engagement
during the voting process in Azerbaijan, and to close monitoring
the course of the extraordinary presidential election in the
country by international and local observers, as well as
representatives of influential media organizations.
Emphasizing the election's value for the region, Arab media
noted that, for the first time in the modern history of Azerbaijan
since regaining independence, the election was held across the
entire territory of the country.
The media reminded that following the 2020 second Karabakh war
and the local anti-terror measures carried out in September 2023 in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of
the country have been fully restored.
Voting in the presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on
February 7.
Ilham Aliyev is leading with 92.1 percent of votes after
processing 54.47 percent of ballots.
The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor
Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an
exit poll conducted during the presidential election in
Azerbaijan.
According to the organization, 93.9 percent of voters cast their
ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
