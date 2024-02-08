Graph Database Market Size, Industry Share, Emerging Trends, Report, 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases a report titled
" Graph Database Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028. "
The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the
global
graph database
market
market size, report, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
How big is the
Graph Database Market?
The global graph database market size reached
US$ 1.4 Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach
US$ 4.8 Billion by 2028 , exhibiting a
growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%
during 2023-2028.
What is
Graph Database ?
A graph database is a type of database designed according to a graph, network, or link-based structure rather than traditional rows and columns. Its data is organized into interconnected nodes and edges. These databases are extensively used across the globe in various fields, such as customer analytics, where they analyze customer behavior, and recommendation systems, which suggest personalized content. They also support master data management, which harmonizes and controls business information. Additionally, graph databases assist in identity and access management, ensuring security by controlling user access. Finally, they play a crucial role in identifying fraudulent activities and managing risk.
Graph Database Market
Trends and Industry Demand:
The expanding application of graph database solutions in numerous sectors like retail, IT, telecommunications, manufacturing, transport, and BFSI is driving their market growth. These solutions are valuable in various domains, such as smart grids, supply chain management, social media data mining, and sales, thanks to their ability to effectively manage graph data models and elucidate online customer behavior.
The inherent flexibility of graph databases and their capacity for easy extension with new vertices and edge types are other significant advantages. They reduce database complexity and enhance data accessibility by eliminating the need for multiple tables. Their superior indexing, storage, computing, and querying capabilities give them an edge over traditional databases.
The growing use of AI-powered graph database tools, along with the proliferation of cloud technology, are additional growth catalysts. Graph databases in healthcare offer comprehensive views of health data, aiding quick diagnosis and disease prediction, further fueling global demand.
Who are the leaders in the
Graph Database
market?
Amazon Web Services Inc. Inc.) Datastax Inc. Franz Inc. International Business Machines Corporation Marklogic Corporation Microsoft Corporation Neo4j Inc. Objectivity Inc. Oracle Corporation Stardog Union Tibco Software Inc. Tigergraph Inc.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Component:
Breakup by Type of Database:
Relational (SQL) Non-Relational (NoSQL)
Breakup by Analysis Type:
Path Analysis Connectivity Analysis Community Analysis Centrality Analysis
Breakup by Deployment Model:
Breakup by Application:
Fraud Detection and Risk Management Master Data Management Customer Analytics Identity and Access Management Recommendation Engine Privacy and Risk Compliance Others
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
BFSI Retail and E-Commerce IT and Telecom Healthcare and Life Science Government and Public Sector Media and Entertainment Manufacturing Transportation and Logistics Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada) Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others) Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others) Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance Market Outlook Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
