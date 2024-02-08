Graph Database Market Size, Industry Share, Emerging Trends, Report, 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases a report titled

“ Graph Database Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028. ”

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the

global

graph database

market

size , report, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the

Graph Database Market?

The global graph database market size reached

US$ 1.4 Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 4.8 Billion by 2028 , exhibiting a

growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%

during 2023-2028.

What is

Graph Database ?

A graph database is a type of database designed according to a graph, network, or link-based structure rather than traditional rows and columns. Its data is organized into interconnected nodes and edges. These databases are extensively used across the globe in various fields, such as customer analytics, where they analyze customer behavior, and recommendation systems, which suggest personalized content. They also support master data management, which harmonizes and controls business information. Additionally, graph databases assist in identity and access management, ensuring security by controlling user access. Finally, they play a crucial role in identifying fraudulent activities and managing risk.

Graph Database Market

Trends and Industry Demand:

The expanding application of graph database solutions in numerous sectors like retail, IT, telecommunications, manufacturing, transport, and BFSI is driving their market growth. These solutions are valuable in various domains, such as smart grids, supply chain management, social media data mining, and sales, thanks to their ability to effectively manage graph data models and elucidate online customer behavior.

The inherent flexibility of graph databases and their capacity for easy extension with new vertices and edge types are other significant advantages. They reduce database complexity and enhance data accessibility by eliminating the need for multiple tables. Their superior indexing, storage, computing, and querying capabilities give them an edge over traditional databases.

The growing use of AI-powered graph database tools, along with the proliferation of cloud technology, are additional growth catalysts. Graph databases in healthcare offer comprehensive views of health data, aiding quick diagnosis and disease prediction, further fueling global demand.

Who are the leaders in the

Graph Database

market?



Amazon Web Services Inc. Inc.)

Datastax Inc.

Franz Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Marklogic Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Neo4j Inc.

Objectivity Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Stardog Union

Tibco Software Inc. Tigergraph Inc.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:



Software Services

Breakup by Type of Database:



Relational (SQL) Non-Relational (NoSQL)

Breakup by Analysis Type:



Path Analysis

Connectivity Analysis

Community Analysis Centrality Analysis

Breakup by Deployment Model:



On-premises Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:



Fraud Detection and Risk Management

Master Data Management

Customer Analytics

Identity and Access Management

Recommendation Engine

Privacy and Risk Compliance Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:



BFSI

Retail and E-Commerce

IT and Telecom

Healthcare and Life Science

Government and Public Sector

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics Others

Breakup by Region:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

