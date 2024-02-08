Total Energies respond to growing shipping risks in Red Sea

(MENAFN) In response to heightened risks posed by attacks on commercial ships in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, Total Energies, a prominent French oil company, announced a significant shift in its shipping operations. CEO Patrick Pouyanne stated that the company had ceased sending vessels through the Bab al-Mandab Strait for several weeks, opting instead for alternative routes to Europe. This decision has resulted in extended transit times for Total Energies' ships, notably impacting their journeys through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.



The Bab al-Mandab Strait, situated at the southern entrance of the Red Sea, has experienced disruptions in maritime traffic due to attacks targeting commercial vessels. These incidents have not only led to increased shipping costs but have also raised concerns about the safety of transit through the region. Pouyanne attributed rising transit expenses to factors such as heightened insurance costs, further underscoring the complexities and risks associated with navigating through the area.



Acknowledging the profound impact of regional conflicts on shipping operations, Pouyanne emphasized the company's cautious approach, opting to avoid crossing the Red Sea altogether. This strategic decision reflects Total Energies' commitment to prioritizing safety and minimizing exposure to potential threats posed by ongoing tensions in the area.



The consequences of altered shipping routes extend beyond Total Energies' operations, affecting international trade dynamics and petroleum product markets, particularly in Europe. The International Energy Agency highlighted the significant delays in product delivery resulting from ships diverting away from the Red Sea to mitigate the risk of attacks. For liquefied natural gas tankers, the detour via the southern tip of Africa adds approximately four days to the overall journey, further complicating logistics and supply chain management efforts.



In navigating these challenges, Total Energies' response underscores the intricate balance between commercial interests, safety considerations, and the broader geopolitical landscape shaping maritime trade routes in the Red Sea region.

