Azerbaijan's Snap Presidential Election In Spotlight Of Turkish Media

The Turkish media outlets have widely covered the snap
presidential election held in Azerbaijan on Wednesday.
Headlined "Azerbaijani President Aliyev cast his vote in
Khankendi, which was liberated from occupation", the article by the
Turkish "Beyaz Gazete" media organization emphasized that polling
stations were set up in Karabakh for the first time in 30
years.
“More than 23,000 voters cast their ballots in Shusha, the
cultural capital of Karabakh, as well as at 26 polling stations set
up in Khankendi, Khojaly, Khojavand, Aghdara, Aghdam, Jabrayil,
Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli, Lachin and Kalbajar districts,” the
article said.
Anadolu Agency also published several articles, including an
analytical article providing insights into Azerbaijan's snap
presidential election.
The articles, headlined "Declaration of Azerbaijan's
sovereignty: polling stations are set up in Karabakh" and "People
show great interest in the presidential elections in Azerbaijan's
Fuzuli, liberated from occupation", praised the high voter turnout
in the elections, as well as the establishment of polling stations
in the liberated territories.
TRT Haber also posted a number of articles highlighting
President Ilham Aliyev's casting his vote in Khankendi, as well as
the Azerbaijani citizens' enthusiastic and active participation in
the elections in the liberated territories.
“A total of 37 polling stations were set up at the Azerbaijani
embassies and consulates across 49 countries regarding the snap
presidential election,” the article noted.
The article, published on Hurriyet web portal, hailed the
fact that the voting is being monitored by 790 international
observers representing 72 international organizations and citizens
of 89 countries, with the total number of observers exceeding
90,000.
"Haber Global" also posted an article highlighting the snap
presidential election in Azerbaijan.
The author drew attention to President Ilham Aliyev's casting
his vote in Khankendi, the excellent organization of the voting
process at all the polling stations established in Karabakh after
30 years, the high voter turnout, as well as the provision of all
necessary conditions for observers to monitor the election
process.
Headlined "Azerbaijan elects its president”, the article by
"Haber7com" website, stressed that the elections were monitored by
a large number of international organizations. The author
underscored that President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban
Aliyeva and their family members had also cast their votes in
Khankendi.
The article, posted on the "Haberler" website, featured the
interviews with voters, who demonstrated a high level of enthusiasm
in the elections.
