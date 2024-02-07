Focus On Mining & Agriculture Stocks: (CSE: MYR) (TSXV: JUGR) (TSXV: AE) (TSXV: CUB)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the Mining, Agriculture, Food and Energy sectors.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories :

Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR ) is a Canadian listed exploration company focused its Ionic Adsorption Clay ("IAC") hosted Rare Earth Elements ("REE") project in Tasmania.

Juggernaut Exploration (TSXV:JUGR ) engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits.

American Eagle Gold Corp . (TSXV: AE ;OTCQB:AMEGF ) is focused on exploring its NAK project in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry district of central British Columbia. In May, the Company announced a strategic investment by Teck Resources Limited, who now owns a 19.9% equity stake in the Company after subsequent investments in August and November 2023.

New Stocks Added to the Agriculture Directories :

Cubicfarm Systems Corporation (TSXV:CUB ) is a leading local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a subsidiary of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarmsTM system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops on-site, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy.

New Stocks Added to the Food and Beverage Directories :

Sucro Limited (TSXV:SUG ) is a growth-oriented sugar company that operates throughout the Americas, with a primary focus on serving the North American sugar market. The Company operates a highly integrated and interconnected sugar supply business, utilizing the entire sugar supply chain to service its customers. Sucro's integrated supply chain includes sourcing raw and refined sugar from countries throughout Latin America, and refined sugar from its own refineries, and delivering to customers in North America and the Caribbean. Since its inception in 2014, Sucro has achieved significant growth by creating value for customers through continuous process innovation and supply chain re-engineering. Sucro has established a broad production, sales and sourcing network throughout North America with two cane sugar refineries and an additional value-added processing facility. The Company has offices in Miami, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Guayaquil and Port of Spain.

The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd . (TSXV:FRSH ) is a vertically integrated company focused on accelerating the growth of the fresh, clean-label, plant-based food and beverage brands of tomorrow. The Fresh Factory owns or partners with emerging brands in the plant-based space to develop, manufacture, and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. It operates from its centrally located manufacturing facility near Chicago, serving customers across the United States. As a public benefits corporation, The Fresh Factory is ESG-focused, driven to make a lighter, greener impact on the environment and a stronger, positive impact on local communities and the food system as a whole.

New Stocks Added to the Energy Directories :

LNG Energy Group Corp . (TSXV:LNGE ) is focused on the acquisition and development of natural gas production and exploration assets in Latin America.

Titan NRG, Inc . (OTC:TTNN ) is a holding company that operates as a downstream energy and transportation company through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. NRG Dynamics currently has 25+ transports operating in 9 states. APE Fuels offers retail and commercial propane serving southern AZ with 1500+ leased tanks and 2500+ customers. Vespene with wholesale purchasing and sales of LPG products. NRG Rail has a long-term lease on a new 18 car rail facility in Tucson with approved 1.2mm gallons of propane/butane storage. Titan NRG focuses on vertical integration while expanding operations to cover product transfer and sales from the refinery to retail. This business model is a win for the company, customers, and shareholders. Additionally, this model can be replicated in other regions.

