Cannabisnewsbreaks Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) Introducing Breakthrough Technology, Potential 'Game Changer' For The Cannabinoid Industry

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC)

is an instrumentation company that is focused on commercializing its proprietary ATi Mass Spectrometer Technology(TM). Its subsidiary, AgLAB Inc., has breakthrough mass spectrometry technology in its AgLAB-1000-D2 mass spectrometer, a ruggedized factory floor analytical instrument designed to quickly and easily analyze complex chemical compounds found in organic plant materials, and the Maximum Value Process(TM) testing method (“AgLAB MVP”).“AgLAB MVP is designed to improve yields and bottom-line profits for hemp ('CBD') and cannabis ('THC') producers of CBD-THC oils by up to 30%... Using the AgLAB MVP solution, customers are now able to analyze the oils during processing and make near real-time adjustments that can boost the ending-weight yields and potencies,” a recent article reads.“We are proud to introduce the AgLAB MVP, a breakthrough technology that is more accurate and faster than any other testing method. The AgLAB MVP is very fast and is easy to learn with results that more than pay for itself starting on the first day of use. We believe this is a game changer for the cannabinoid industry and processors must use the AgLAB MVP to stay competitive,” said Tom Pickens, CEO and CTO of Astrotech.

To view the full article, visit



About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech is an innovative science and technology company that invents, acquires and commercializes technological innovations while building scalable companies to maximize shareholder value. For more information, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to ASTC are available in the company's newsroom at



About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN