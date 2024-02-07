Qatar Triumph In Thriller

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The dramatic evening at the Al Thumama Stadium culminated with euphoria for Qatar and their home fans as they pulled off one of their best all-time triumphs.

The defending champions prevailed in the frenetic semi-final, edging higher-ranked Iran 3-2 to reach the Asian Cup final for the second straight time.

Qatar needed a special show by stars Akram Afif and Almoez Ali in the breathless game against Japan conquerors Team Melli – ranked 37 places higher – and the pair responded by scoring a goal each in team's 13 consecutive win across two editions of the Asian Cup including their triumphant campaign in 2019.

Al Annabi will now take on Jordan in Saturday's title showdown at the iconic Lusail Stadium.

In a battle that was fought with breakneck speed right from the start, Sardar Azmoun's overhead kick in fourth minute took Iran ahead but the holders made a comeback with a deflected goal from Jassem Gaber in the 17th minute.

Afif then showed his superb class, scoring his fifth goal of the tournament, with a clinical finish to give his side lead in the 43rd minute before Alireza Jahanbakhsh leveled the score with a spot kick six minutes after the half-time.

Afif is now just one goal behind the tally of Iraq's Aymen Hussein as he became a strong candidate to win the tournament's golden boot.

Striker Almoez fired the winner in 82nd minute as he ended Iran's quest for the first title since 1976, taking his overall tally of Asian Cup goals to 11.

Iran's bid to make a comeback suffered a blow when they were reduced to 10 men in third minute of injury-time after a red card to Shoja Khalilzadeh for a rash tackle against goal-bound Afif, as Qatar survived late burst from Amir Ghalenoei's side to seal a memorable win

The Team Melli had a dream start and it was Mehdi Taremi, who set up the opening goal bursting forward to win a throw. Azmoun, left unmark, then rose in the centre of the box to fire his team ahead as he slotted in the right corner, leaving the Qatar defence and goalkeeper as spectators.

In an instant reaction, Afif attempted for an equaliser but goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was well placed to stop his hit in centre of the goal.

The first half produced fierce pace from both the sides and Taremi could have doubled the lead but his shot was a bit wide before the hosts bounced back in the match.

They were lucky to draw level as Gaber's hit from outside the box off Afif's assist took a big Saeid Ezatolahi's deflection and landed into the bottom left corner sending the home fans into raptures.

Afif created an opportunity in 32nd minute but saw his shot blocked by Beiranvand, before he fired over the bar on a rebound.

But the Al Sadd star made no mistake in his next chance as he put Qatar into lead with a sublime finish, firing from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner following an assist by Ahmed Fathy.

Hossein Kanani had his attempt from a close range blocked in injury-time as Iran headed to the breather trailing by a goal.

Iran, who held protests against referee Ahmad Al Ali's decision in the first half got the reprieve from the same official in what appeared as a soft penalty.

The Kuwaiti official following a VAR check penalised Ahmed Fathy with a yellow card for a handball inside the box and handed Iran a penalty spot kick.

Jahanbakhsh, who scored the stoppage time winner from the spot against Japan in the quarter-final, fired the equaliser with a strike in the centre sending goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham the other way.

Yusuf Abdurisag and Pedro Miguel had their attempts blocked as Qatar looked to reclaim the lead before Qatar coach Marquez Lopez replaced them with captain Hassan Al Haydos and Tarek Salman after the hour-mark.

Iran could have restored their lead with 15 minutes left but 68th minute substitute Boualem Khoukhi stopped Khalilzadeh's attempt from a close range.

Just a minute after being sent in to replace Gaber, Abdulaziz Hatem set up Almoez, who with a fine finish nestled the ball to the bottom left corner.

Iran's received a massive blow when Khalilzadeh saw his yellow card upgraded to red after referee reviewed his decision on the pitch-side monitor following a foul against Afif.

But the Team Melli continued to launch attacks in over 15 minutes of the drama-filled injury-time that witnessed Jahanbakhsh's last-gasp attempt bouncing back safely before the final whistle sparked jubilation among Qatar fans.