KINLEY EXPANDS INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BUILDING CONSTRUCTION SERVICES, ADDS NEW SEATTLE OFFICE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Firm hires two long-time construction industry veterans to grow the company's building construction market.

ARLINGTON, Texas

, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Kinley Construction announced today they've expanded their industrial and commercial building construction services by opening a Seattle, WA office and hiring two long-time construction industry veterans.

Effective immediately, Jeff Crisafulli will lead Kinley's new Seattle office as Director, Operations, focusing on sales, development, and operational management of industrial and commercial building projects, including specialization in Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings (PEMBs). Kinley's nationwide services in industrial and commercial building construction also include pre-construction consulting, design-build and/or general contracting services.

Jimmy Kinley, CEO of Kinley, explained, "This expansion makes complete sense for our growth strategy. We already perform industrial building services today through other divisions such as railroad and for nearly 25 years we've provided industrial and commercial construction services to Western New York and Pennsylvania customers through our Kinley Contractors brand. The Seattle office will increase synergies and further leverage our experience and knowledge which will propel the growth of these services."

Crisafulli, a 40+ year construction industry veteran, joins Kinley from Swinerton where he led multiple large-scale commercial construction projects, including a major warehouse to apartment conversion, hotels, multiple casinos, three-story retail buildings, over 200 restaurants, multiple sports complexes, and large-scale office TI.

Crisafulli brings deep experience in operational growth and project management excellence, including over 35 years running his own contracting business. He stated, "Kinley is well-regarded for their deep knowledge, experience, and the outstanding relationships they build in the construction process. The Kinley name and brand reputation in construction is second-to-none. I'm excited to be a part of their growth."

In addition, Crisafulli is joined by David Worley, former VP, Division Manager for Swinerton's Northwest Region and a 35-year industry veteran. Worley was

instrumental in significantly growing the division's revenue for corporate services, Native American, healthcare, and multi-family residential markets. In his role, he led project management and field operations, including project planning and staffing, contract review and negotiation, and oversight of project teams to ensure compliance with commitments. He will do the same for Kinley's Building Services division.

As part of the new office and expanded services, Kinley also hired Kristen Connor as the Lead Project Manager. Connor brings nearly 20 years of best-in-class project management construction experience, including most recently spending 12 years at Johnson Barrow. In addition, the company has hired various other supporting roles in estimating, as well as travelling field superintendents and general office personnel.

For more information visit or contact Jeff Crisafulli at [email protected] .

About Kinley Corporation

The Kinley family has been in the oil and gas industry for six generations. Today Kinley provides premier solutions and services in industrial fueling infrastructure, commercial and industrial building construction, and service and maintenance in aviation, railroad, government, and energy. The company specializes in midstream terminals, hydrant fueling facilities, bulk storage facilities, diesel fueling platforms, industrial waste systems and related facilities.



SOURCE Kinley Construction