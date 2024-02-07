Blockx Unveils Exciting Rebrand And Expands Global Presence With Eight Years Of Blockchain Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BlockX, formerly known as Blockchain Expo, proudly announces an exciting rebrand as it celebrates eight years of events dedicated to blockchain technology.

LONDON, UK, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BlockX is dedicated to adapting to the dynamic blockchain industry, constantly empowering users, and staying at the forefront of innovation.BlockX, a series of cutting-edge events, has been a must-attend for Blockchain enthusiasts over the past eight years, providing a platform to evaluate the latest advancements and innovation in blockchain, cryptocurrency, NFTs, web3, and more.Key Highlights of BlockX:.Global Presence: BlockX will continue its legacy by hosting in-person events in key locations, starting with California, Amsterdam, and London. These strategic locations have been chosen based on previous years of success. With proven success to ensure a diverse and inclusive environment that fosters collaboration, knowledge sharing, and networking among industry professionals..Year-Long Series: Building on eight years of success, BlockX is set to captivate audiences throughout 2024, with additional locations to be confirmed. The year-long series aims to cater to the growing demand for high-quality blockchain events, providing attendees with unique insights, valuable connections, and exposure to the latest trends in the industry.Event Details:.California: June 5-6, 2024.Amsterdam: October 1-2, 2024.London: TBC.More locations to be confirmed.About BlockX: BlockX is a forward-thinking series of events that brings together blockchain enthusiasts, industry leaders, and innovators to explore the limitless possibilities of blockchain technology. With a rich history spanning eight years, BlockX is dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences for its participants, fostering collaboration, and driving the blockchain industry forward.For more information about BlockX, please visitMedia Contact: Kirsty Whiting, Senior Marketing Manager, ...

