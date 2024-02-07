(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

laser welding machine market

is estimated to grow by

USD 458.39 million

CAGR of 5.24% from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is

segmented by end-user (automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense, electronics, and others), technology (fiber laser, solid-state laser, CO2 laser, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).AMADA Co. Ltd., Bystronic Laser AG, Coherent Inc., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., HGLaser Engineering Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jinan Xintian Technology Co. Ltd, Laserline GmbH, Laserstar Technologies Corp., OREE LASER, Perfect Laser Co. Ltd., Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd., SCANLAB GmbH, Suzhou Prato Laser Technology Co. Ltd., Suzhou Tianhong Laser Co. Ltd., TRUMPF SE Co. KG, and Wuhan golden laser co. ltd. are key

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laser Welding Machine Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

The growing adoption of welding robots is the key factor driving growth.

Laser welding robots, featuring servo-controlled mechanical arms with laser cutting heads, are increasingly employed in welding tasks for their speed, precision, and effectiveness. Their applications span industries like automotive, jewelry, electrical, and electronics. Laser welding machines play a crucial role in precise procedures within the automotive sector, including welding various components and laser cutting metal parts. In addition,

APAC is estimated to contribute

52% to the growth by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is becoming a focal point for global automakers, driving demand for laser welding machines due to the establishment of new manufacturing facilities and increased demand for vehicles. Favorable governmental policies in the automotive industry, along with growth in the passenger aerospace sector and MRO investments in Southeast Asia, contribute to the expanding market.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession



Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

The growth of the

automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Laser welding is widely used in the automotive sector for its precision and efficiency, enabling manufacturers to join metal components with minimal distortion, especially in lightweight materials like aluminum. Its adaptability accommodates various configurations, reduces welding defects, and offers long-term cost savings through increased production speed and minimized waste, despite initial investment costs.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise

historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

Technological advancements in plastic welding equipment

are a primary trend. The dearth of skilled labor is a significant challenge restricting growth.



Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)

What are the key data covered in this Laser Welding Machine Market report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Laser Welding Machine Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Laser Welding Machine Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Laser Welding Machine Market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Laser Welding Machine Market companies

Advanced welding technology

provides precise and efficient welding solutions

Laser welding machines offer several benefits in the welding industry. These machines utilize advanced welding technology to provide precise and efficient welding solutions. Industrial laser systems used in laser welding machines are capable of handling various welding applications in the metal fabrication industry. Laser welding equipment is known for its high-precision welding capabilities, making it suitable for intricate welding tasks. Laser welding processes, such as laser beam welding, enable precise and clean welds, particularly in automotive welding solutions. Overall, laser welding machines contribute to advanced manufacturing technology by offering efficient and precise welding solutions for various industrial applications.

