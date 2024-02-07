LIVE UPDATES: UN Warns Israel Against Expanding Ground Invasion To Rafah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met US Secretary of State H E Antony Blinken who was visiting the country yesterday.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said that he saw 'promising prospects' for ceasefire negotiations .“We hope better results from the talks after getting response from Hamas.”

Meanwhile United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned against the Israeli occupation expanding its comprehensive attack on the Gaza Strip to include the densely populated southern city of Rafah, which could lead to war crimes.

[10:30am Doha Time] UN warns against Rafah invasion

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) spokesperson Jens Laerke told journalists in Geneva that "under international humanitarian law, indiscriminate bombing of densely populated areas may amount to war crimes."

The development came as OCHA reported an "increase in strikes" in the Rafah governorate on Sunday and Monday.

At the same time, thousands of Gazans continue to flood into Rafah, including many who have fled intense fighting in Khan Younis, which was invaded by the Israeli occupation forces, and is subjected to continuous bombardment by the occupation aircraft and artillery.

The result of this exodus is that Rafah's population has increased five-fold since war erupted in the enclave on Oct. 7, when it was estimated at 300,000 people, to now reach about 1.4 million.

"To be clear, intensified hostilities in Rafah in this situation could lead to large-scale loss of civilian lives, and we must do everything possible within our power to avoid that," Laerke said.



[10am Doha Time] Two Palestinians injured following Israeli raid in West Bank

At least two Palestinians were injured by Israeli occupation forces bullets, after they stormed the town of Tammoun, east of Tubas, in the West Bank.

According to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA), confrontations broke out after Israeli forces stormed the town, during which they fired heavy bullets, wounding two Palestinians in the limbs, one of whom was hit by live bullets and the other by shrapnel from live bullets.

The occupation forces stormed the town with several military patrols and a bulldozer, and began deploying infantry forces and snipers in several areas, while they raided and searched a number of Palestinian houses, WAFA added.

Cities and towns of the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem are subject to daily incursions by the Israeli occupation forces, accompanied by confrontations, arrests and the firing of live and rubber bullets and poison gas bombs.

[9:40am Doha Time] Jazeera footage shows Israelis setting up tents to prevent aid entering Gaza

Footage authenticated by Al Jazeera's Sanad verification unit shows dozens of Israelis setting up tents at the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing to block trucks carrying humanitarian aid from entering Gaza.

Demonstrators are demanding the release of Israeli captives in Gaza before any more humanitarian relief crosses into the besieged Palestinian enclave.

On Tuesday, 132 aid trucks were stuck at Karem Abu Salem, unable to enter Gaza because of the demonstration.

[9am Doha Time] Saudi Arabia affirms steadfast position on Palestinian cause, necessity of Palestinians obtaining legitimate rights

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the position of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always been steadfast on the Palestinian cause and the necessity that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights.

In a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Wednesday, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that regarding the discussions between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America on the Arab-Israeli peace process, and in light of what has been attributed to the US National Security Spokesperson, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the position of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always been steadfast on the Palestinian issue and the necessity that the brotherly Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights.

The Kingdom has communicated its firm position to the US administration that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognized on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and that the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip stops and all Israeli occupation forces withdraw from the Gaza Strip, the statement added.

The Kingdom reiterated its call to the permanent members of the UN Security Council that have not yet recognized the Palestinian state, to expedite the recognition of the Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, so that the Palestinian people can obtain their legitimate rights and so that a comprehensive and just peace is achieved for all.



