Job Alert In Europe! THIS Country Offering Big Pay To 5 High-Demand Tech Jobs. Check Visa Rules, Other Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Germany is among one of the European countries inviting students and workers alike and offering huge salary packages amid shortage of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) specialists in the country are 5 STEM Fields with high-demand jobs along with their salary range in Germany read: German economy limps into 2024 as business sentiment fallsEngineeringThe field of engineering with positions such as Marine Engineer, Petroleum Engineer, Electrical Engineer and Civil Engineer offers salaries ranging from €80,341 to €121,666 read: Job cut at Deutsche Bank: Germany's biggest lender to slash 3,500 jobs as 'cost discipline remains a high priority'Information Technology (IT)The field of Information Technology with positions such as IT Technician, Web Developer, Computer Programmer and System Analyst offers average yearly salaries ranging from €57,506 to €92,064Biotechnology & Life SciencesThe field of Biotechnology and Life Sciences with positions such as Biomedical Scientist, Bioinformatics Specialist, Pharmacologist and Clinical Research Associate offers average yearly salaries ranging from €69,026 to €107,596 read: Germany's KfW to provide technical expertise to Indian offshore wind projectsData Science and AnalyticsThe field of Data Science and Analytics with positions such as Data Scientist, Financial Analyst, Data Engineer and Business Analyst offers average yearly salaries ranging from €84,393 to €115,921 and AutomationThe field of Biotechnology and Life Sciences with positions such as Electromechanical Technician, Mechanical Engineer, Aerospace Engineer and Robotics Engineer offers average yearly salaries ranging from €61,982 to €92,581 read: German Consumers Feel the Chill as Inflation Keeps BitingStudents in GermanyWhile over 200,000 Indian nationals possess a regular residence permit, a surge of Indian students enrolled for the Winter Semester 2022-23 was noticed. It was found that the number of Indian students in Germany has increased by 107% in 4 years, according to a report by Studying-in-Germany per the report, 20,562 Indian students were studying in Germany in 2019. The numbers reached all time high of 42,997 in 2023, data from the Federal Statistical Office of Germany revealed. India displaced China and took over as the leading country with maximum student inflow in Germany read: German work visa set to get easier for Indian techies: Chancellor Scholz explains immigration policy changes. 5 ptsGermany's demographyGermany's demography has been dealing with narrowing working age population and widening old age population coupled with a declining birth rate. This ever increasing population of dependents created a shortage of workforce in the country.

Earlier in February last year, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz simplified the process of obtaining work visas for Indian IT experts and granted a number of relaxations to immigrants to boost inflow. The move to ease visa restrictions, provide language relaxations and permit Indians to land in the German soil without concrete job offer was made to address the need to recruit skilled workers from abroad.

In the year 2022, The German Economic Institute (IW) reported a shortage of 320,000 STEM specialists in the country. However, the same year was matched by 190% increase in inflow of foreign STEM employees in the country since 2012. Hence the number of foreign STEM specialists reached 202,000.

MENAFN07022024007365015876ID1107821115