Kerala: Woman Dies Due To Alleged Medical Negligence After Surgery In Kalpetta

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kalpetta: A woman died allegedly after surgery at Mananthavady St. Joseph Mission Hospital last week. The death report stated that the pus formed after the uterus surgery had affected the internal organs and mixed with blood. The family of Nisha, a resident of Panamaram Nirvaram in Wayanad, has alleged medical malpractice in her death.



The family complains that there are flaws in the surgery performed at Mananthavady St. Joseph Mission Hospital. The Mananthavady police have registered a case and started an investigation. Meanwhile, the hospital authorities have not yet responded to the incident.

Nisha removed her uterus at St Joseph Hospital last September. Following the surgery, she has excruciating pain and vomiting. The family alleged that the wound had not healed after the surgery. She was admitted to the hospital in January. On a detailed medical examination, it was found that a tumor had formed in the abdomen and the pus had accumulated. The surgery was done again on January 16 and was discharged on January 28.



The relatives alleged that the doctors had conducted a third operation without giving any explanation. Meanwhile, Mananthavady St Joseph Hospital officials refused to respond to the allegations, however, the officials sought an explanation from hospital authorities regarding the incident.