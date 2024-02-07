UN Security Council member nations urge Russia to remove forces from Ukraine

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, multiple member countries of the UN Security Council urged Russia to remove its forces from Ukraine, as the conflict is set to enter its third year later this month.



"We renew our calls for Russia to immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders," Robert Wood, deputy permanent representative of the US to the UN, told a UN Security Council meeting on threats to international peace and security. We do know this: The Kremlin bears full responsibility for the unconscionable death and destruction brought about as a consequence of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine, in violation of the UN Charter," he declared.



Russia requested a council meeting following an attack on a bakery in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region that resulted in the deaths of 28 individuals on Saturday. Moscow characterized the shelling as a "terrorist attack" carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



Emphasizing that Russia persists in its "unyielding attacks" against Ukraine, Wood stated that Moscow's "aggression against Ukraine is a blatant violation" of both the UN Charter and Ukraine's territorial integrity.



Fergus Eckersley, the UK's Political Coordinator at the UN, noted that thousands of individuals have lost their lives during the 700 days since Russia's "barbaric invasion" of Ukraine commenced.



"It is Russia alone that is responsible for the destruction caused by this war," Eckersley stated, blaming Russia of infringing the UN Charter.



"The quickest path to peace is for President Putin to end his illegal invasion. We repeat our call for Russia to respect the UN Charter and to withdraw its forces from Ukraine," he further mentioned.

