Flavored Yogurt Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Companies And Forecast Till 2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
The global flavored yogurt market size reached US$ 62.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 86.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.70% during 2023-2028.
Flavored Yogurt Market Overview:
Flavored yogurt is a dairy product that combines the creamy texture and nutritional benefits of traditional yogurt with added flavors, colors, and sometimes sweeteners. The aim is to enhance the overall taste and sensory experience of the yogurt, making it more appealing to a broader range of consumers. Flavored yogurts can include a variety of tastes, ranging from fruits like strawberry, blueberry, and mango to more exotic and gourmet options like coffee, vanilla, or chocolate. The production of flavored yogurt typically starts with the fermentation of milk using specific bacterial cultures. Once the yogurt is prepared, flavoring agents are mixed in. These can be natural fruit purees, artificial flavors, or even spices and herbs.
Some flavored yogurts also contain additional components like fruit chunks, nuts, or granola to add texture. Flavored yogurt enjoys widespread popularity due to its versatility. It can be consumed on its own as a snack or breakfast item, used in smoothies, or incorporated into various recipes like dips, dressings, and desserts. Moreover, flavored yogurts often appeal to younger audiences who might find the tangy taste of plain yogurt less appealing.
Request to Get the Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flavored-yogurt-market/requestsample
Flavored Yogurt Market Growth Drivers and Trends:
Changing consumer tastes represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. This, coupled with the rising inclination towards diverse flavors is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. People are increasingly seeking out new, exotic, and gourmet flavors, which adds a dynamic aspect to the market.
The growing awareness of the health benefits of yogurt, including its probiotic content and nutrient-rich profile, is driving consumers to opt for flavored varieties that are both tasty and beneficial. The on-the-go nature of flavored yogurt, often packaged in single-serving sizes, appeals to busy consumers who are looking for quick but healthy snack options. Creative advertising, appealing packaging, and strategic product placement in retail stores contribute to the market expansion.
Brands that invest in consumer engagement through these avenues often gain a competitive edge. Yogurts fortified with vitamins, minerals, and additional probiotics attract health-conscious buyers. Products tailored to specific dietary needs, such as lactose-free or high-protein versions, also widen the market scope. The introduction of seasonal or limited-time flavors creates a sense of urgency and novelty, which encourages consumers to make impulsive purchases.
The rising trend of online grocery shopping is making it easier for consumers to explore and buy a wider range of flavored yogurts, which is boosting sales. As global cuisines become more accessible, there's a growing interest in flavors inspired by different cultures, which is providing new opportunities for the market expansion. Flavored yogurt is particularly popular among children, thus making this demographic a vital segment for producers.
Yogurts with kid-friendly packaging and flavors often see robust sales. Favorable food and dairy regulations that encourage the use of natural ingredients over artificial additives can also play a role in driving the market growth. Rapid urbanization and modern lifestyle changes, such as increased workforce participation, are leading to greater demand for convenient and healthy food options like flavored yogurt which is fueling the growth of the market across the globe.
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
Major Players Covered:
Arla Foods Ltd Cabot Creamery (Agri-Mark, Inc.) Chi Limited (The Coca Cola Company) Chobani LLC Danone S.A. Emmi Group FAGE International SA Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited General Mills Inc. Lactalis Group Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. Müller Group Nestle S.A. Stonyfield Farm, Inc.
Report Segmentation:
Breakup by Flavor:
Strawberry Vanilla Peach Blueberry Others
Breakup by Form:
Breakup by Type:
Breakup by Sales Channel:
B2B B2C
Modern Trade Convenience Stores Traditional Grocery Stores Specialty Stores Online Retail Others
Geographical Analysis:
. North America
. Asia Pacific
. Europe
. Latin America
. Middle East and Africa
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163
MENAFN07022024004122016232ID1107820511
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.