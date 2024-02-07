Azerbaijan To Pick Up Denmark's Experience In Wind Energy Development

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Danish experience
in the development of wind energy is important for Azerbaijan,
Trend reports
referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural
Resources.
"World Bank specialists estimate the technological potential of
Azerbaijan's offshore wind energy to be 157 GW, and Denmark's
experience in its exploitation is particularly essential," the
ministry says in the report following talks with Danish
transnational company Orsted A/S.
The information emphasizes that, according to data for 2023, the
contribution of wind energy is 53.6 percent of the total energy
balance of Denmark.
Orsted A/S is a recognized world leader in the field of offshore
wind energy.
"Azerbaijan and Denmark will also cooperate in preparations for
COP29, which will be held in Baku," the information noted.
